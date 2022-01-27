Watch: Internet is filled with farmers' tractor wheelies, aftermarket tunings

These farmers seem to have some major skills of performing stunts on two wheels of almost upside down tractors.

While automotive stunts with Mustang ponys or high-speed tricks on Saudi Arabian highways have become common on the internet, some newly surfaced videos of Indian farmers performing wheelies on tractors have become new sensation on TikTok. These farmers seem to have some major skills of performing stunts on two wheels of almost upside down tractors.

A TikTok account that goes by the username - Nadeemnadeem5023 - curates and uploads videos of farmers performing stunts on tractors or taking out a procession of their modified farm equipment, some even modified to a hilarious extent.

These heavily modified tractors sport huge improvised sound systems or speakers that are chained and stacked behind the driver. Some tractors also feature elements such as aftermarket rims, spinners, steering wheels, graphics, and paint jobs. And obviously, wheelie bars.

One of the videos on the TikTok account shows a big, laid-out tractor wheelie, doing two-wheeled spins with a lot of dust being thrown from below the wheels. A huge crowd of spectators cheer the driver who seems to have great skills and it is obvious that he has been practicing for quite some time.

Another video shows a farmer driving a heavily modified tractor with a huge speaker unit installed at the driver's back and lots of white graphic on the black paint job. The tractor also has a small roof to help save the driver from events such as rainfall. At the back of the tractor, there's an installation of a religious leader with some lighting elements at the sides.

The TikTok account has been populated with hundreds of such videos that have garnered lots of views by users. One can keep scrolling down to see various wheelie stunt videos and different types of modifications done to several tractors. That's not all, each video has a catchy music or a filmy dialogue to go with the vibe of the stunt.

First Published Date: