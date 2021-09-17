Home > Auto > News > Watch: Hyundai Motor Group deploys creepy yet cutting-edge robots at Kia plant
Watch: Hyundai Motor Group deploys creepy yet cutting-edge robots at Kia plant

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2021, 11:49 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • A result of collaboration between Hyundai Motor Group and Boston Dynamics, these eerie robots serve a noble purpose.

If you ever get a chance for a factory visit to the Kia facility in South Korea, don't be alarmed if you find a four-legged, mechanical dog-like figure- complete with a flash light for a face - lurking around. These may appear eerie but the Factor Safety Service Robot seek to serve a noble purpose.

Hyundai Motor Group recently announced that it has deployed these robots to mitigate several risk factors on the factory floor.

The Factor Safety Service Robot is the first outcome of the collaboration between Hyundai Motor Group and Boston Dynamics. Equipped with artificial intelligence and capable of autonomous navigation, teleoperation technologies and computing payload, these robots claims to have a wide-ranging application area for industrial tasks.

Through the pilot operation at Kia’s plant in South Korea, Hyundai Motor Group says it will use the robots to support late-night security patrols and create a safer environment for workers.
Hyundai Motor Group says that each of these robots have a thermal camera and 3D Lidar which helps it to detect people around it, monitor high-temperature situations, identify potential fire hazards and even detect if a door in close proximity is open or shut. It can also provide an operator with a live feed through a secure webpage. In case of any danger, it is capable of sounding alarms.

These robots are also nimble enough to fit through narrow passages and can identify blind spots which may be invisible to the human eye. Little wonder then that Hyundai Motor Group is looking at deploying more of these at its facilities. “We will also continue to create smart services that detect dangers at industrial sites and help support a safe work environment through continuous collaborations with Boston Dynamics," said Dong Jin Hyun, Head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab.

  • First Published Date : 17 Sep 2021, 11:47 AM IST
