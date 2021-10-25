Watch: Fresh Tesla Cybertruck teaser shows the vehicle driving near Texas plant

A fresh teaser video of Tesla Cybertruck has emerged online in which the vehicle can be seen driving in both urban and rural environments, as well as near the premises of the unfinished Texas Gigafactory where the vehicle will be manufactured.

The one minute-long official teaser video was recorded by EV advocate Harsimran Bansal during his visit to one of the Tesla showrooms and posted by him on Twitter.

In the video, the Cybertruck also performs some drifts in a wheat field and treats the Austin factory site as a kind of high-speed off-road course. However, in any and every setting, the vehicle looks unconventional, and like something from a different planet.

(Also read | Tesla postpones release of new fully autonomous driving software)

The official teaser video running in Tesla showrooms will easily pump up all those who are waiting for the vehicle to be launched. Tesla had unveiled the Cybertruck nearly two years ago and recently the EV maker delayed its launch until 2022.