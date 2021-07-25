Watch: Chevrolet Silverado truck trying to perform donut crashes into pavement

It is quite common to see pony cars perform donuts and often fail at it or even crash the completely. A fairly new member in the donut failing club is a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that recently crashed into a pavement while trying out the stunt at a vehicle gathering in the US.

In a footage of the stunt shared on Reddit, a blue Silverado pickup truck can be seen starting starting to perform the stunt while being surrounded by many stunt enthusiasts. Just as it is about to complete one round, its rear crashes into a pavement while its rear tyre get detached from the vehicle. An audience member almost escapes being hit by the rear bumper of the Silverado.

The detached wheel slides underneath the pickup truck and brings it to a halt, which can possibly be a reason that any further damage did not happen. The truck does not suffer any other damage, and fixing the rear wheel damage should not be much of a problem for the owner of the pickup.

The stunt failure took place at an illegal sideshow gathering of car enthusiasts who often come as participants or bystanders to watch other drivers showcase their driving skills. People perform stunts like burnouts, donuts, drifting and ghostriding.

Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck comes equipped with a V8 engine under the hood in either a 5.3-liter or 6.2-liter variant. The 5.3-litre engine produces 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and enough torque to tow a house. With an empty pickup bed, it isn't very difficult to get the Silverado sideways but it is difficult to keep it sideways for long and clear of obstacles.