Watch: Mahindra Bolero modified to be a booze shop on wheels, now busted

Four smugglers were caught by Bihar police for smuggling illegal liquor in a Mahindra Bolero's roof that was modified.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2022, 12:45 PM
A cop lifts roof of Bolero to reveal cartons of liquor. (Photo courtesy: Screenshot from video  uploaded on YouTube by Buxar Top News.)
Despite being on sale for so many years, the Mahindra Bolero is still going quite strong in terms of sales numbers. This is because of its reliability, tough nature, ability to take a beating, affordable maintenance, and off-road capabilities and it is relatively affordable. It is being used in rural areas, by government officials, police etc. Here, is a use of the Bolero that no one would have ever thought of. 

A team of four smugglers were arrested by Bihar police for smuggling bottles of illegal liquor in their Mahindra Bolero. The smugglers made specific modifications to the SUV so that they can smuggle liquor and avoid getting caught by the police.

The smugglers made changes to the roof of the Bolero by modifying it. They added a canopy on the roof that had the same tapering design as the regular Bolero's roof. This was done so that  This space was then used to store illegal liquor. This creates a lot of space for storage. The smugglers were able to hide 172.8 litres of liquor which is 960 small bottles that were stored in 20 cartons. 

Bihar police got information that liquor was being transported in a Mahindra Bolero so they caught the smugglers. At first, the cops were not able to find the liquor. Upon inspecting thoroughly, police found that there were welding joints on the roof. This meant that there were some modifications made to the roof. When the cops opened the welded roof, they found cartons of illegal liquor. A similar technique was also used to hide liquor in an auto-rickshaw which was also caught by Bihar police. 

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group also noticed this and commented on Twitter, ‘Unfortunate that these chaps went down the wrong moral path. Otherwise they could possibly have been creative automotive design engineers!!’

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2022, 12:30 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Bolero Mahindra
