Volvo study shows making EVs leads to 70% more emission compared to ICE vehicles

Is manufacturing an electric vehicle greener compared to an internal combustion engine vehicle? Well, this has been in debate for quite some time now and might likely stay as it is as a recent study by Volvo has shown that the process of producing electric vehicles creates far more emissions than ICE-powered vehicles.

Similar Cars

Volvo compared its conventional fossil fuel-powered XC40 with its all-electric C40 Recharge which is basically the same car but with an electric motor and architecture that features a coupe-like roofline. The auto giant found that the production of the latter leads to about 70 per cent more emissions. This number might hold significance as both the cars are built in the same plant and also on the same assembly line. Both the vehicles share many components as well.

(Also read | Joe Biden to face push back on EV rules at first three amigos summit in 5 years)

This shows that manufacturing the battery of the EV produces more emissions as Volvo also took into account the beginning of the process which includes extraction and processing of the raw materials. The study reveals that the manufacturing processes of an electric vehicle is less green compared to production of a combustion engine vehicle.

A report by Autotrader informed that a similar study by automaker Mazda justifies the company's move to fit a smaller battery in its fully-electric vehicle MX30. Mazda agrees that this will limit the range of the EV and hence have plans to bring in a range-extender version that will come with an onboard generator for those who need to travel outside the city limits.

(Also read | EVs, hybrid cars together will help in tackling emissions: Toyota)

One can also argue that keeping aside the manufacturing process, EVs don't emit greenhouse gases like ICE vehicles once on road which is a valid point, however, one also has to put some thought as to what is the source of the electricity that is used for charging an EV. Therefore, electric vehicles becoming green in its entirety seems to be a little distant dream for now.