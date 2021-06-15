Volvo has recalled over 85,000 units of cars and SUVs due to a potential fault with the fuel pump. The vehicles being recalled include S60, S90 and S90L sedans; V60, V60 Cross Country, V90, and V90 Cross Country wagons; and XC60 and XC90 SUVs, all from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 15A fuse to the low-pressure fuel pump of the vehicles might blow when the engine control module demands the shut off of the fuel delivery module due to electrical current peaks.

The blown fuse will prevent the low-pressure fuel pump from operating and this will in turn cause the engine to come to a halt while also preventing any impacted engine from starting. Volvo states that it is not aware of any reports of injuries, fatalities or crashes caused due to this issue. The car maker also noted that the plug-in models impacted by the issue will be able to stop and start safely only as long as they have charge in their batteries.

Apart from this, not starting of internal combustion engine or a display of message on Driver Information Module (DIM) could be signs of warning against the failure of the fuel pump system.

The issue in the fuel pump came to notice when it was identified in some cases among customer cars and in some other cases when the Swedish automaker filled some fuel systems with petrol at its factory.

Volvo will start notifying owners of the affected vehicles about the potential issue on August 1. To fix the issue, the company's dealers will simply replace the faulty 15A fuse with a 20A fuse at no extra cost to the owners.