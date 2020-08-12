Volvo offers massive discount of 3 lakh on its most affordable SUV

Volvo Car India on Wednesday said it is offering a discount of ₹3 lakh on the ex-showroom price of its SUV XC40.

The XC40 is currently tagged at ₹39.9 lakh (ex-showroom). But under the 'Hassle-Free Offer', customers can buy the model at a special offer price of ₹36.9 lakh and receive complimentary accessories worth ₹1 lakh as well, Volvo Car India said in a statement.

“We want to create an ecosystem where our customers can focus on technology and comfort features of XC40 without worrying about the price. Hassle-Free Offer does that seamlessly by smoothing out their buying experience," Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump said.

(Also read: Volvo posts 14.2% growth in July riding on success of XC40 and XC60)

XC40 is the only car in its segment to have radar-based active safety features like City Safety with Steering Assist that prevent collision with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals upto speeds of 50 kmph.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.