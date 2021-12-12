Volvo introduces new vehicle tracking accessory to combat car theft

Volvo Car UK has partnered with Vodafone Automotive to provide its customers with a new vehicle tracking accessory in order to combat vehicle theft and crime. Called the Vodafone Automotive VTS S5, the device will be available all Volvo models.

Using this device, car owners can track and recover their vehicle with the help of Vodafone Automotive’s network of secure operating centres that is operational 24/7 as well as the help of local police nationwide and across 44 other European countries.

The device uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology to perform its functions.

The device's tracking function works 24/7 and can pinpoint a car’s location down to 10 metres. Using the associated app, drivers can also monitor their car’s location in real time, check data on previous journeys and obtain directions to their car, whether they are walking or driving.

The tracking system automatically recognises a small card carried by the driver and Vodafone Automotive is immediately notified if the car is stolen or is driven without the card being present. However, the device also has some special modes to prevent false alerts. These can be activated if the car is at a garage or is being transported.

The system will also detect attempts to tow the car away, tamper with its battery or cut wires in a theft attempt. In case the car is stolen, a Vodafone Automotive operator will contact local police services to give a minute-by-minute log of the car’s location – helping the police secure the recovery of the car and a conviction. "At Volvo, we have always put the safety of our customers first," said Hanif Jivani, Accessories Programme Manager at Volvo Car UK.

The tracking device comes for a price of £595, including fitting, VAT and a three-year subscription to the stolen vehicle recovery service.