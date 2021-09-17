Volvo Car India donates 75 lakh to PM CARES fund

Volvo Car India has announced that as part of its CSR program, the company has donated a sum of ₹75 lakh to the PM CARES Fund towards Covid-19 relief measures.

Moreover, the Swedish car firm has also extended financial assistance for term insurance of its dealerships employees in India in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm has also previously announced a contactless program to help customers with safe and contactless car buying, delivery. "Volvo Car India places utmost importance on safety and care and this has been amply demonstrated both in our product offerings and our people centric policies. We are confident that our contribution will bring some comfort to those whose lives the PM CARES Fund touches," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

The digital initiative introduced by the Swedish carmaker also facilitated the customers to book their desired car online through their preferred Volvo dealership location.

Volvo also added that ensuring safety and care during the Covid-era has been its prime focus. It has also completed a vaccination drive which covered the entire dealer network workforce.

Apart from its direct employees, the company has also covered expenses for the family/relatives including spouses, children, and parents who were eligible to receive the vaccine.

The company has also previously announced the commissioning of a 24x7 customer support service. "We pride ourselves in being a customer centric company and this is our latest offering towards superior customer satisfaction. The Consumer Relation Centre enhances customer confidence in the brand with the conviction that the company is contactable round the clock, year round in the unlikely event of a customer having to reach out," said Malhotra.