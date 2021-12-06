Volvo and Polestar to make small electric crossovers: Report

Volvo and Polestar are working together to introduce new entry-level electric SUVs in the coming years. It is being reported that both the companies will take a different route for their upcoming electric vehicles that will be positioned at the very bottom of their respective segments. These new electric vehicles are being expected to compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQA and EVs in that portfolio.

As per reports, Volvo will use Geely’s new SEA platform as the base for its small electric crossover. This open-source architecture was first used for Zeekr 001 compact shooting brake from China which offers options for either 86-kWh or 100-kWh battery packs. Therefore, one can guess that if this is used, the electric crossover from Volvo can offer long-range technology that is providing the user with 700 km per charge. However, no more details about the new model are known though it is being guessed that the 001's charging abilities can be used as a starting point of the electric crossover.

Coming to Polestar's new crossover, based on its dimensions this EV might sit in between Polestar 2 and Polestar 3. It will be a more affordable and mainstream model compared to the automaker's flagship SUV. Reportedly, it will feature similar sloped roofline as the Polestar 3 though will sit lower to the ground. According to Polestar head Thomas Ingenlath the curved lines will not compromise with the interiors.

This new electric crossover from Polestar will reportedly be mechanically related to Volvo C40 Recharge this means it will be based on the CMA platform. If the automaker keeps the numbers similar to the former model, it may come with 64-kWh or 78-kWh batteries and also feature single or dual-motor powertrains.