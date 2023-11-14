The EV is based on Zeekr 009, which comes designed by the home lounge concept
EM90 comes as Volvo's first ever minivan
The EV comes with a signature boxy design usually seen in other people movers
Design elements include closed off panel instead of traditional grille, Thor's Hammer LED headlamps, signature Volvo LED taillights
The key highlights of the Volvo EM90 minivan are inside its cabin, which has been designed like a posh lounge with many features
There is a 15.4-inch landscape-oriented touchscreen infotainment system paired with a fully digital instrument cluster
A foldable large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system mounted to roof, for the second row occupants is there as well
Adding more comfort are the plush second-row massaging seats with dedicated control docks and retractable workpads
Powering the EV is a 116 kWh battery pack combined with a rear axle-mounted motor generating 264 bhp power
The Volvo EM90 electric minivan can sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds
The Volvo EM90 is capable of running up to 738 km range on a single charge and the battery can be topped 10-80% in 30 minutes