3

What

It is reported that the alleged bribes paid between 2013 and 2016 were to win bus contracts in seven Indian states. "This misconduct included alleged bribery, bribery through business partners and misrepresentation," a company spokesperson reportedly said.

Scania CEO Henrik Henriksson has gone on to tell a local news agency in Sweden that the company has stopped selling city buses in India and had closed down its factory here. "We may have been a bit naive, but we really went for it ... we really wanted to make it in India but underestimated the risks," he was quoted as saying.

Henriksson further added that any wrongdoing in India had been committed by a few individuals who have since exited the company.