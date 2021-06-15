Home > Auto > News > Volkswagen offers virtual test drive experience on social media in Covid times
15 Jun 2021, 12:29 PM IST

Volkswagen is offering a virtual test drive experience for its customers at a time when Covid-19 has forced people to stay indoors. In a first, the German carmaker has tied up with social media platform Pinterest to offer this exclusive virtual test drive experience for its customers in United States. The test drive will involve the Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV.

Offering a full 360-degree view of Volkswagen ID.4 electric, the virtual test drive experience offers a convenient and informative new element in the car buying process.

Volkswagen is offering this unique virtual drive experience with the message 'Before the world can change, yours has to change'. Prior to implementation, more than 8 million users on Pinterest had already shown active engagement with automotive content. At least one in three users on the platform have expressed their inspiration to buy a car that they were not originally considering. 

"A game-changing car like the ID.4 deserves a game-changing shopping experience, and that starts with the test drive," says Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president, Volkswagen Brand Marketing. “This virtual 360 experience that we have created with Pinterest allows us to educate potential customers about how functional, fun and accessible our new electric vehicle is. A platform like Pinterest, which many users visit both for shopping information and inspiration, presents a unique opportunity to reach consumers in a whole new way. "

"The all-new Volkswagen ID.4 is really something to behold, but you don't have to get in the car to experience its magic," says Andy Holton, global director of creative strategy at Pinterest. "Working with Volkswagen on this virtual test drive adds a new dimension to Pinterest shopping, taking advantage of the best of IRL shopping and bringing it online."

Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV was recently named the World Car of the Year 2021. The The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 aims to take on rivals like Tesla Model Y. Volkswagen claims the ID.4 has a range of 520 kilometres per single charge with the help of its 77 kWh battery pack. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph.

