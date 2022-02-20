Volkswagen e-up all-electric car makes a come back, to be placed below ID.3 EV

After a long hiatus, Volkswagen has re-introduced its e-up electric car, making it available for order again. The four-seater, all-electric model will be an entry level model and will be placed even below the Volkswagen ID.3 electric car. The company had closed the order books for the model in September 2020 after the order books got over flooded.

Delivery times for the model rose up to 16 months due to which the company had to close the order books. However, production continued throughout 2021 to process the order backlog. By making 30,800 deliveries, the e-up made to the second place among Germany’s most popular electric vehicles across brands last year.

Now, the company has processed the order backlog successfully, and the electric model is available to order again in Germany and will gradually be rolled out in other European markets. The e-up! Style Plus features electric drive power of 61 kW/83 PS with the maximum WLTP range of up to 258 kilometers.

The vehicle's other standard features include a CCS charging plug for rapid charging, Lane Assist lane departure warning system, Climatronic air conditioning, leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel and 15-inch “Blade" alloy wheels. The charging time of the 32.2 kWh battery system is around 60 minutes to recharge the batteries to 80 per cent with 40 kW DC charging power.

With alternating current, an 80 per cent charge with 7.2 kW of power takes a little over four hours. The list price for the current version is 26,895 euros including VAT (in Germany), before deduction of the environmental and innovation premium of 9,570 euros.

The success of the model can be attributed to Volkswagen's electric offensive. To date, the automaker has sold more than half a million all-electric vehicles worldwide including 263,000 new BEVs registered in 2021 alone. As part of its ACCELERATE strategy, the company aims to rise the proportion of BEVs to at least 70 per cent of all Volkswagen brand deliveries in Europe by 2030.

