Volkswagen announces the ‘Monsoon Campaign’ for customers in India

Volkswagen has announced that its Monsoon Campaign is currently live across all the 120 Volkswagen service facilities in the country.

The company says that through this camp it aims to prepare and service the customer's vehicles through its trained and qualified service professionals that will do a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check-up in order to prepare the vehicles for the monsoon season. The service professionals will examine the vehicles for any required maintenance and repairs that will prevent any future breakdowns, ensuring a smooth ride.

Under the monsoon campaign, Volkswagen India plans to offer attractive offers on its loyalty products like Extended Warranty (EW), Service Value Package (SVP), and select Value-Added Services (VAS) in order to provide an affordable ownership experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The onset of the monsoon season brings its own challenges of tough driving conditions both for the driver and the vehicle itself. To ensure a hassle-free, smooth and safe driving journey, we, at Volkswagen India have introduced the ‘Monsoon Campaign’. As part of the campaign, a complimentary & thorough 40-point vehicle health check-up will keep the Volkswagen vehicle ready for any adventure while providing comfort, convenience and peace of mind ownership experience to our customers."

The company has announced that its Monsoon Campaign is currently live across all the 120 Volkswagen service facilities in the country. Starting earlier this week, the camp can be availed free of cost till July 31st, 2022.

