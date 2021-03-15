Video of BMW Police car doing donuts on UK street goes viral

Seeing a police car do donuts is not a common sight, especially in the central area of a city with an onboard passenger mooning out of the car's window. A video has gone viral showing this exact incident taking place in a BMW Police car in front of the Town Hall in the city of Luton in UK.

The driver of the vehicle kept speeding the car in tight circles while also losing traction occasionally. The onlookers seemed surprised seeing the onboard passenger.

To cut the chaos, the city's police council later put out a statement on its Facebook page saying that the viral video shows an incident that was staged and not something real, and that the car was not in any way related to the Bedfordshire Police. "We've seen the video circulating on social media of a police car doing donuts outside the Town Hall. This was [sic] production company filming a TV show who had permission to use the area as a set," the post read.

To one's relief, the event took place for a TV show and what was shown the videos was not being done for real. "Don't worry, it wasn't our friends at Bedfordshire Police showing off," the post added.

It is still not clear which TV show was the shoot going on for and why were there no shoot cameras visible in the viral videos. Nonetheless, getting permission shoot in a police car and in front of The Town Hall must have been quite something for the director. The movie seems to be a comedy flick, considering the rear passenger's actions while the car was doing rounds.

Social media users have also pointed out that the car did not perform donuts up to the mark and that the circles it was taking were tight.