HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Street Legal, Electric Golf Cart Comes Equipped With Refrigerator

This street-legal, electric golf cart comes equipped with refrigerator

Tuning company Mansory has produced an electric and street-legal golf cart which is cute and luxurious at the same time. The company says that the golf car is a blend of three things - ‘classic golf sport, pure luxury, and world-leading technology’. The golf cart was was originally produced by a company called Garia and later tuned by Mansory.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 May 2023, 15:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Mansory electric golf cart sources power from a 10.24-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.
The Mansory electric golf cart sources power from a 10.24-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

The body of the golf cart is entirely made up of forged carbon. One of the colour combos out of many others available, is turquoise. The overall design of the machine is kept almost unchanged as compared to the original product but sportiness has been added to it. There is a set of sporty-looking 14-inch wheels, a lower diffuser for the front fascia and redesigned headlights to give it a sporty appeal.

Also Read : This Super Truck might even withstand apocalypse: Check it out

The electric golf cart is street-legal in the US and Europe.
The electric golf cart is street-legal in the US and Europe.
The electric golf cart is street-legal in the US and Europe.
The electric golf cart is street-legal in the US and Europe.

The golf cart sources power from a 10.24-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack which provides it with a range of 50 miles or over 80 km on a single charge. The golf cart gets a 10.7-horsepower (8-kilowatt) electric motor, which the company claims to be the most powerful motor used in a serial golf cart. The vehicle is street-legal in the US and Europe.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
₹88 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

In Europe, the top speed of the vehicle will be limited to 43 miles per hour, and in the United States, it qualifies as a Light Strike Vehicle (LSV) with a top speed of 25 miles per hour. The golf cart is 97.24 inches long, 50 inches wide, and 66.92 inches tall while its weight is about 1,146 pounds and has a payload capacity of up to 770 pounds.

In terms of luxury, the golf cart comes equipped with an infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a refrigerator, a windscreen wiper and washer, and switchable driving modes between Golf and Street. While the price of the golf cart isn't yet listed on the Mansory website, it is speculated to cost about $80,000 for the base model.

First Published Date: 21 May 2023, 15:06 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city