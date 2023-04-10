Vida becomes electric mobility partner for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023

Electric two-wheeler brand Vida, which is a part of Hero MotoCorp, on Monday announced that it has partnered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as its official electric mobility partner for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The EV maker's logo will be visible on the helmets and caps of the players throughout the season.

Through this partnership, the EV maker aims to establish itself as a vibrant EV brand while also raising awareness towards green and sustainable mobility. “We are delighted to partner with Lucknow Super Giants, who impressed everyone in the previous season of the IPL. Similarly, VIDA is also making an impression on customers with its ease of ownership and usership," said Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp.

The company is working towards setting up an EV ecosystem to help customers easily transition towards battery-powered vehicles. Vida claims to have already set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three initial cities - New Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru - for public use.

The company's fast charging network allows EV owners to charge their scooters' batteries at 1.2 km/min. Each of its charging stations get DC and AC charging sockets. The company has a mobile app called ‘My VIDA’ to help customers manage their end-to-end EV charging needs. It helps them locate their nearest charging station, view availability, reserve a charging slot and even navigate to the station.

Hero MotoCorp made its entry into the EV two-wheeler segment last year with Vida V1. The EV comes with two removable batteries and is currently available in Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi through an Omnichannel presence.

Vida's rival Ather Energy entered the franchise-based cricket world last year by partnering with Gujarat Titans for the 2022 edition of IPL.

