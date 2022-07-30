HT Auto
Home Auto News Vat On Petrol, Diesel Prices Will Not Be Hiked In This State

VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state

Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel was reduced after the Centre had slashed tax on both fuel earlier this year. This move comes as a relief to consumers reeling under high fuel prices in the state.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2022, 10:26 AM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ruled out any further increase of Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh in the near future. (HT_PRINT)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ruled out any further increase of Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh in the near future. (HT_PRINT)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ruled out any further increase of Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh in the near future. (HT_PRINT)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ruled out any further increase of Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh in the near future.

In a relief to daily commuters in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has decided not to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices in the near future. Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, made the announcement on Friday, saying that VAT on both fuel is the lowest offered in any state across India. As of today, petrol price in Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh is currently at 96.36 per litre, while diesel costs 89.56 per litre. In Noida, the business hub of the state, petrol costs 96.69 per litre and diesel is priced at 89.86 per litre.

The decision was taken after the chief minister reviewed the status of revenue collection in the state. Adityanath said, "Keeping in mind the larger public interest, we have not increased the rate of VAT or imposed any new tax in the state. Today the lowest VAT rate on petrol/diesel is in Uttar Pradesh. There will be no increase in VAT in the near future as well. Keeping this in mind, efforts should be made to increase the revenue collection according to the zone-wise potential."

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Before reducing VAT on petrol and diesel, the Uttar Pradesh government used to charge sales tax of around 26 per cent per litre on petrol. The amount is around 19 per litre when roughly converted. After the Centre reduced VAT on petrol by 7 per litre earlier this year the state government slashed excise duty and VAT on petrol by 12 per litre. It currently imposes VAT of about 15.84 per litre on petrol besides the excise duty by Centre, which is around 28 per litre.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The VAT on petrol and diesel were reduced in Uttar Pradesh after the Centre decided to slash taxes on both fuel earlier this year. The reduction in price of petrol and diesel came as a relief after several consequent hikes in fuel prices which soared to an all-time high in May this year.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2022, 10:26 AM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel petrol price diesel price
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bitter breakup: Ex Chinese partner of Jeep accuses it of disrespecting customers
Bitter breakup: Ex Chinese partner of Jeep accuses it of disrespecting customers
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state
Ola and Uber in merger talks? ‘Absolute rubbish’, says Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola and Uber in merger talks? ‘Absolute rubbish’, says Bhavish Aggarwal
Step-by-step guide on how to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV online today
Step-by-step guide on how to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV online today
Suzuki Motorcycles to get special package of incentives from Haryana government
Suzuki Motorcycles to get special package of incentives from Haryana government

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city