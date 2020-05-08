(File photo used for representational purpose only). (REUTERS)
(File photo used for representational purpose only). (REUTERS)

Uttarakhand hikes prices of petrol, diesel amid coronavirus crisis

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 10:21 AM IST ANI

  • Petrol in Uttarakhand will be sold at 74.55 per litre from earlier 72.55 while the price of diesel is now 64.17 per litre.

The Uttarakhand state cabinet has decided to increase the price of petrol by 2 per litre and diesel by 1 per litre, according to Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik.

Now, petrol in the state will be sold at 74.55 per litre from earlier 72.55 while the price of diesel is now 64.17 per litre.

The price of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) has been increased to 20- 200 per bottle and imported liquor by 475 per litre.

The government has estimated to collect revenue of 250 crore with the hike.

Several state governments are increasing prices of fuel and liquor in a bid to boost their revenue which has taken a toll due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue