Uttarakhand hikes prices of petrol, diesel amid coronavirus crisis

The Uttarakhand state cabinet has decided to increase the price of petrol by ₹2 per litre and diesel by ₹1 per litre, according to Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik.

Now, petrol in the state will be sold at ₹74.55 per litre from earlier ₹72.55 while the price of diesel is now ₹64.17 per litre.

The price of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) has been increased to ₹20- ₹200 per bottle and imported liquor by ₹475 per litre.

The government has estimated to collect revenue of ₹250 crore with the hike.

Several state governments are increasing prices of fuel and liquor in a bid to boost their revenue which has taken a toll due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

