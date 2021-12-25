US Marines turn Santa helpers, use snow mobiles to deliver toys in remote Alaska

Each year, Santa Claus has a race against time to ensure each and every child across the world gets Christmas presents he or she wished for. Even children in the remotest parts of the world are much loved by the jolly old man in the red suit but it can be hard work to sleigh across the globe in a single night.

To help him, US Marines decided to step in and ride out on their snow mobiles to deliver presents to children in Alaska's Arctic.

Associated Press reported how US Marines turned into Santa's helpers by riding out on snow mobiles laden with gifts. Presents were delivered to children in 11 villages, much to the innocent joy of the young ones. "When you can see the smile through the mask, you know it’s a big, genuine smile," Corporal Brendan Mullin was quoted as saying about the sight when he entered a pre-kindergarten classroom.

It isn't quite easy to reach the far flung parts of Alaska and even the most capable of off-road vehicles may not always be the right choice. The snow mobile then is the preferred mobility option but even these need to be controlled with skill. “Weather’s always an obstacle out there. We trained for it, we had the right gear. I can’t thank the locals enough. They would help us repair our snow machines or lend us their snow machines to make these deliveries, said Captain Keith G. Lowell, a Marine stationed in Anchorage. “Everyone got an opportunity to play Santa."