Uno Minda launches C80 car horn, promises premium sound quality

Uno Minda, a renowned Indian tier-one supplier, has introduced a new line of premium trumpet horns, named C80, specifically designed for four-wheelers. The company claims that these horns have garnered favour from prestigious global OEMs such as BMW , Mercedes-Benz , and Rolls-Royce . Backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty, the Ultimo C80 is competitively priced at ₹1080 and is readily available at all major online and offline retail outlets, including UnoMinda Kart, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The inception of the Uno Minda C80 premium car horn stems from the company’s strategic acquisition of Clarton Horn, Spain, positioning Uno Minda as the second-largest horn manufacturer and OEM supplier globally. Recognising a genuine demand for this type of horn among Indian consumers, Uno Minda made the decision to introduce this premium trumpet horn to the Indian aftermarket.

Anand Kumar, Head of Product & Strategy in the Aftermarket at Uno Minda Ltd., sheds light on the evolving trend where cars are not just modes of transportation but also vehicles that evoke emotions. This trend has led car owners to seek top-notch aftermarket products to enhance their driving experiences. Understanding this shift in consumer behaviour, Uno Minda embarked on a mission to redefine the role of horns on the road through the introduction of the C80.

The Uno Minda C80 trumpet horn claims to offer exceptional performance with its 80-millimetre diameter and robust sound output, exceeding 105 decibels. Operating on a 12-volt power supply, the C80 horn requires a shallow current of 3.5A to deliver its sound. Its compact design ensures compatibility with various vehicle models, ranging from hatchbacks to luxury vehicles, the company added.

Uno Minda stated that extensive market research and meticulous attention to detail have shaped the design and functionality of the C80, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. Rigorous testing, including 100,000 cycles of environmental simulations, guarantees durability and optimal performance in any condition.

Furthermore, Uno Minda emphasises its commitment to delivering a secure and authentic customer experience through premium packaging equipped with anti-counterfeiting features. The packaging includes a lock-and-tear feature to prevent counterfeiting, reinforcing Uno Minda's focus on customer trust and satisfaction.

