Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Union Budget 2022: National highways to be increased by 25,000 kms

Union Budget 2022: National highways to be increased by 25,000 kms

Pointing to how the PM Gati Shakti plan is one of the four key pillars of growth, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that 25,000 kms of national highways will be constructed, during Budget 2022 speech.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 11:31 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (HT_PRINT)

Union Budget 2022 was presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament and one of the key announcements made was the plan to increase national highways in the country by 25,000 kms during 2022-23. While Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has previously - and repeatedly underlined how a robust road network in the country provides a means for economic progress, the expansion of the national highway network too could further quicken the pace in this regard.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Pointing to how the PM Gati Shakti plan is one of the four key pillars of growth, FM Sitharaman said that 25,000 kms of national highways will be constructed. The PM Gati Shakti refers to a digital plan which aims to bring 16 Ministries together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

There has been a big focus on road and highway projects under the NDA government in recent times with Gadkari confirming that the plan is to have two lakh kms of national highways in the country by 2025. The figure at present is 1.40 lakh kms. Even while addressing a joint session of the Parliament on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind mentioned national highway projects and said that the Delhi-Mumbai expressway - the longest in the country - ‘will be completed soon.’

At a time when the country is looking at bringing down its crude oil import bill, better and wider highway coverage holds the potential for quicker and smoother transport of goods as well as people here. New highways could also take development to far-flung parts of the country.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Union Budget Union Budget 2022 Budget 2022 Budget Nirmala Sitharaman NHAI Nitin Gadkari
Related Stories
Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, hits new sales milestone
31 Jan 2022
Anand Mahindra blends Bollywood and Mahindra Thar in this tweet
31 Jan 2022
Man caught for the first time after driving without licence for 70 years
30 Jan 2022
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a road-biased version of Himalayan: Key facts to know
31 Jan 2022
Kia recalls more than 4 lakh vehicles in the US due to airbag issue
31 Jan 2022
Formula One to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all personnel: Report
31 Jan 2022
Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs in US, Canada. Here's why
31 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS