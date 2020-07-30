UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted pictures on social media today, riding a made-in-India Hero Cycles bike designed in the UK. A known cycling enthusiast, Johnson is seen riding on a Hero Viking Pro bike in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday.

Johnson shared the pictures on Twitter as he launched a new cycling and walking initiative as part of his government's anti-obesity strategy to fight Covid-19. On Tuesday, he unveiled plans for thousands of miles of new protected bike lanes, cycle training for everyone as part of a new fitness strategy.

Boris Johnson wrote, “Cycling and walking have a huge role in tackling some of the health and environmental challenges that we face." He also said, “Our £2bn cycling strategy will encourage more cycling with thousands of miles of new bike lanes, and training for those who want to learn."

“From helping people get fit and healthy and lowering their risk of illness, to improving air quality and cutting congestion, cycling and walking have a huge role to play in tackling some of the biggest health and environmental challenges that we face," said Johnson, a Covid-19 survivor.

“But to build a healthier, more active nation, we need the right infrastructure, training and support in place to give people the confidence to travel on two wheels. That’s why now is the time to shift gears and press ahead with our biggest and boldest plans yet to boost active travel -- so that everyone can feel the transformative benefits of cycling," he said.

Johnson’s new cycling plan aims to increase active travel, including cycle training for everyone, even in schools. It is also a part of “Better Health" campaign, led by Public Health England (PHE), which calls on people to embrace a healthier lifestyle and to lose weight to cut down the risk from the disease, including the deadly coronavirus.

The Viking Pro bike is part of Hero Motors Company owned Insync brand, designed in Manchester and made in India by Hero Cycles. Hero Cycles took over the brands Viking, Riddick and Ryedale and redesigned the range under the brand name Insync.

“Insync is delighted that the Prime Minister rode one of our Viking bikes after announcing what will be a landmark moment for cycling in the UK," Pankaj Munjal, chairman and managing director of Hero Motors Company, was quoted by PTI.

“We strongly back all the measures announced in the strategy, a move we hope will see many more thousands of people taking to the roads on two wheels. Providing safer cycle routes, funding towards e-bikes and a bike repairs scheme will encourage even more riders to return to cycling or take it up for the first time, building on the stand-out success the industry has seen during the pandemic," PTI quoted Munjal.

(With inputs from agencies)