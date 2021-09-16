Uber launches corporate shuttle service in 7 cities as workers return to offices

As people tentatively return to offices, ride-hailing platform Uber has launched Corporate Shuttle service in seven cities in India. The service aims to enable companies to help employees commute to and from office, safely and affordably amid the pandemic. The seven cities include Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The Uber Corporate Shuttle Service is offered as a customizable commute service to companies, offering seating capacity between 10-50 employees in a single vehicle. With this service, companies can provide a reliable, safe as well as cost-effective commute facility to its employees.

Further, the service also enables companies to make transportation sustainable by helping decongest urban cities, reduce pollution and free up parking spaces in offices. "The service also helps companies put their employees first. They get to and from work safely, without the stress of traffic jams, the expense of parking, and car maintenance," Uber for Business Head - India and South Asia, Abhinav Mittoo, was quoted by PTI.

Not just from the employer point of view but the shuttle service also enables employees to contribute to sustainable transportation by giving up their cars for daily commute, causing less emissions in cities.

The Corporate Shuttle service is the first facility to be launched in the country from Uber's High Capacity Vehicles programme. It has be developed keeping in mind the challenges faced by office-goers, especially in urban places. Significant technology and product build-out related work for the shuttle service is being led by the company's technology team in Bengaluru.

Uber launched its ‘Uber for Business’ platform in 2014 to put its technology and transportation solutions to use for organisations globally. The platform has helped enhance employee productivity as well as elevate customer experiences for more than 1.5 lakh organisations worldwide, the company said.

