What is Ola Electric's '72 hours Electric Rush' deal?

It is a special schemes for those looking to ride home in an electric scooter this festive season
There will be an incremental benefit of ₹2,000 in addition to the existing festival benefits of up to ₹24,500
The offer, which started on October 22, is valid till October 24
The OEM is also offering a discount of ₹5000 on the purchase of the S1 X+
This comes with an extended '5-Year Battery Promise' programme to scooters
These are on top of offers already announced by the company earlier as part of its 'Bharat EV Fest'
At present, Ola Electric sells five electric scooters in the Indian market
There is the S1 Pro Gen 2 which is the brand's flagship scooter
S1 Air sits in the middle of the lineup, above the most affordable S1X