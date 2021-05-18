TVS Motor Company extends service and warranty for customers in India

After two-wheeler majors such as Hero and Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced that it has joined the bandwagon of extending the warranty and service support for customers during the pandemic.

The company says that the partial lockdown imposed by several Indian states to fight Covid-19's second wave has posed a challenge for its customers to avail service for their vehicles. In view of the situation, the company has decided to extend its warranty and service support till June 30, 2021. Apart from the extension of the services, the company said it is also supporting its customers with regular service initiatives.

(Also Read: TVS XL100 moped modified to look like a Harley-Davidson Forty Eight)

TVS has launched a dedicated toll-free number that will continue to function to address queries and concerns in real-time. As per the company, it has also allocated dedicated resources to guide through situation-based solutions. TVS's entire service support team is now also accessible online for any query or concern. Also, the company's Roadside Assistance (RSA) continues to function 24/7.

(Also Read: TVS Motor rejigs top management of Norton Motorcycles)

"TVS Motor Company will minimise any inconvenience to valued customers during these challenging times. As a responsible partner of its network associates, the company is prepared to address urgent requirements from customers while factoring safety of associates," the company noted in a press release on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Hosur-based two-wheeler maker announced that it has crossed one lakh sales unit of its popular scooter NTorq 125 in international markets. (More details here)