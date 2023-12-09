TVS & Alpinestars collaborate for new riding gear range at MotoSoul 2023

The third edition of TVS MotoSoul is being held in Vagator, Goa, and the company has made several major announcements at the motorcycle and music festival. TVS Motor Company has collaborated with Alpinestars, the Italian motorsports safety equipment manufacturer, for a new range of riding gear and apparel. The partnership will see the companies bring new co-branded safety riding equipment including jackets, helmets, t-shirts, and more.

TVS announced its foray into the riding gear business in 2019 with the first-ever MotoSoul event and the latest edition only promises to bring more high-quality gear easily to its customers. The move will see both companies leverage each other’s strengths with TVS learning from Alpinestars’ craftsmanship and innovation, while the latter will be able to bank on TVS’ technological capabilities and widespread network.

Speaking about the collaboration, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “As part of our continuous efforts to elevate the experience for our customers, we are delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with Alpinestars. This partnership signifies our commitment to rider safety, comfort, and style, ensuring that our customers enjoy the thrill of riding with the globally renowned best-in-class gear. Furthermore, we are excited to unveil seven exceptional custom builds at TVS Motosoul, demonstrating our passion for pushing the limits of design and performance. These builds showcase the versatility of our products, and exemplify our commitment to offering an unparalleled experience."

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars TVS NTORQ 125 ₹ 84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers TVS Ronin ₹ 1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers TVS Jupiter ₹ 63,511 - 70,511* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers TVS Sport ₹ 46,375 - 64,635* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING TVS Creon ₹ 1.20 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details TVS XL100 ₹ 39,990 - 54,009* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Apart from the new Alpinestars riding gear range, TVS also showcase custom-built motorcycles based on the Apache RTR 310 and Ronin. The custom bikes have been build by chop shops from across the world and with different designs. This includes the Ronin-based Ryoma street scrambler by Smoked Garage, the Ronin Scrambler by Rajputana Customs, and the TVS Ronin Factory custom bike by the TVS Factory Racing Team named Dark Bobb.

There was also the TVS Apache RTR 310 custom bike named ‘Trickster’ by Smoked Garage and three custom bikes built by TVS Factory stunt riders based on the Apache RTR 310. Furthermore, the company brought a host of curated experiences for customers including the Drift-R school, virtual gaming arena, freestyle zone, and engagement zones.

First Published Date: