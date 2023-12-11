Trucks in India soon to get mandatory air-conditioned cabins

The Centre has made it mandatory for all new trucks in India to come with air-conditioned cabins. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification which mandates AC cabins in all trucks from October 1, 2025. The notification comes months after the draft notification was issued to mandate this move which is seen as a step to improve working conditions of truck drivers in India. The draft notification issued in July said that cabins of motor vehicles belonging to categories N2 and N3, manufactured from January 1, 2025 onwards.

The Centre's decision comes months after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that all trucks used on Indian roads will come with air-conditioning to offer truck drivers a better working environment and reduce fatigue. The minister had said that truck drivers play a crucial role in ensuring road safety in India, and hence their well-being is of utmost priority.

The notification issued by the ministry, read, “The vehicles manufactured on or after October 1, 2025, shall be fitted with an air-conditioning system for the cabin of vehicles of N2 and N3 category." It also says that the testing of the cabins with air-conditioning system should be in accordance with Indian Standards Institution (ISI) regulations.

Nitin Gadkari had earlier said that truck drivers in India are often the most ignored section in public transport. He has said that these drivers, lifeline to essential and other supplies across the country through treacherous sections in extreme conditions, are often overworked. This also leads to tiredness among drivers which may result in road accidents on highways.

After issuing the draft notification, Gadkari had said that the decision marks a significant milestone in providing comfortable working conditions for truck drivers, thereby improving their efficiency and addressing the problem of driver fatigue. He had also said that this move have been objected from various quarters earlier saying it will increase the cost of the commercial vehicles in India.

