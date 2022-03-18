HT Auto
Transport ministry proposes to formalise movement of foreign personal vehicles

Under the Inter-Country Non-Transport Vehicle Rules, a foreign vehicle operating in India will need to carry a valid registration certificate.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2022, 01:55 PM
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification proposing to formalise the movement of personal vehicles registered in other countries when entering or plying in the Indian territory. Under the Inter-Country Non-Transport Vehicle Rules, a foreign vehicle operating in India will need to carry a valid registration certificate.

Such a vehicle will also be require to carry a valid insurance policy and driving licence or international driving permit. "All the documents shall be in the possession of the person driving the motor vehicle at the time of entering India and during the entire period of stay and shall always be available for inspection by the respective competent authority to inspect a passenger vehicle," the notification said.

(Also read | Govt proposes hike in third-party motor insurance premium from April)

In case the documents are in a language other than English, then an authorised English translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, will need to be carried along with the original documents, as per the notification. The rules also seek to make it mandatory for foreign cars with non-English registration marks, to show the mark or unique identity of the vehicle in English both in the front and back.

It added that motor vehicles registered in any country other than India will not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the Indian territory. Additionally, vehicles registered in foreign countries will have to comply with rules and regulations made under Section 118 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 of India.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2022, 01:54 PM IST
TAGS: personal vehicles transport ministry
Latest News

Transport ministry proposes to formalise movement of foreign personal vehicles
Transport ministry proposes to formalise movement of foreign personal vehicles
