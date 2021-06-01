With an aim to encourage electric mobility in the country, the ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification proposing to exempt battery operated vehicles (BOV) from payment of fee for issue or renewal of registration certificate (RC). The ministry in a statement said that comments from general public and all stakeholders have been sought within a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of this draft notification. (Also read | New proposed rule may allow personal vehicles to relocate between states) MoRT&H has issued a draft notification proposing to exempt Battery Operated Vehicles from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of Registration Certificate and assignment of new registration mark. This has been notified to encourage e-mobility. pic.twitter.com/rStGcgjYHQ — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) June 1, 2021

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification dated May 27, 2021, further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, proposing to exempt BOV from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of RC and assignment of new registration mark," it said.

This has been notified to encourage e-mobility, the statement added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.