Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it has resumed operations at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka after taking measures to sanitise the facility where two employees had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

The company had suspended operations at the unit on June 17 after two employees, who had attended work on June 7 and 16, respectively, tested positive for the infectious disease.

"Post confirming the safety of the workplace and adhering to all the mandatory protocols, the company has received permission (to resume operations) from concerned authorities, including local bodies and the state government," Toyota Motor said in a statement.

In accordance with their directives, the company has commenced production from June 19, it added.

The company said it continues to be in touch with the affected team members and has extended all necessary support for their medical treatment as well as quarantine procedures.

It is also in touch with the families of the infected employees to support them to handle this situation carefully without further complications, Toyota Motor said.

The company will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities, it added.

The automaker had resumed production at the Bidadi plant only on May 26 after weeks of the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Toyota Motor is the latest auto company to be impacted by Covid-19 cases. Last month, Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki also had reported coronavirus cases at their respective plants.

Hyundai had reported three cases at its Chennai plant while Maruti had confirmed one case at its Manesar facility.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.