An employee of Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, has tested positive for Covid-19. According to a statement issued by the company early Sunday morning, the said employee last reported to work on May 15 and had shown no symptom at the time.

The said employee, according to Maruti, lived in a residence area which subsequently turned into a containment zone and following this, he did not report to work.

As part of precautions, Maruti informed the district administration. The employee has been admitted to a hospital and is in stable condition. "The company is providing all medical help and assistance to him as per Government guidelines," a company statement read.

Maruti has also said that it has undertaken a contact tracing exercise to determine all employees who may have come in contact with the person who tested positive and is advising them to stay in home isolation. "There is no impact on business isolation."

Maruti had resumed operations at its facilities in Haryana earlier this month and had said that strict protocols have been put in place to ensure safety of employees. The plant at Manesar was opened for basic and maintenance work in the first week of May before assembly-related operations were also resumed in a phased manner. (Full report here)

A special Covid-19 task force has been established to ensure adherence to Standard Operating Procedures.

The company had said that it had delivered 5,000 vehicles to customers in just a few days of resuming operations.