Toyota Motor aims fully carbon-neutral manufacturing plants by 2035

Toyota Motor aims to transform all its vehicle manufacturing plants across the world into carbon-neutral facilities within the next 14 years. Toyota's chief production officer Masamichi Okada made this announcement, bringing forward the target the group had set for itself just a few weeks ago.

Toyota will adopt new technologies and ask its suppliers to also maintain emission norms while producing vehicle parts for the Japanese carmaker.

Toyota Motor had earlier said that it aims to produce only carbon-neutral electric vehicles by 2050. In its bid to push for electric vehicles, Toyota is aiming EV-only portfolio in the next four years. Earlier in April, Toyota unveiled its all-new electric crossover BZ4X to showcase the brand's new generation EV portfolio.

Okada said that Toyota will initially aim to change how painting, coating and casting jobs are done at its facilities to reduce carbon emission. He said, "In this way, the processes that have high generation of CO2 will be focused on to reduce as much as possible, or even eliminate CO2 emissions. By identifying these areas, we will focus our resources and we believe that will contribute to shorten the time until we can achieve carbon neutrality." Okada added that Toyota will also shift towards renewable energy at its facilities with onsite and offsite power sources.

(Also read: 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 breaks cover with improved off-road capabilities)

Toyota has already joined hands with Suzuki in the global level to produce electric powertrains and electric vehicles. The Japanese carmaker feels that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions in future. It plans to expand to around 70 electrified models globally by 2025. This future lineup will feature 15 dedicated BEVs.

"We're going to utilise our experience and knowledge that we have gained through the years," Okada said. Besides the recently showcased BZ4X, Toyota is also working on other electric vehicles such as - BZ1, BZ2, BZ2X, BZ3, BZ4, and BZ5.