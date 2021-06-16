Own a Toyota car? Now get spare parts delivered at home

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced a first-of-its-kind “Door Delivery" option for customers interested in producing genuine spare parts at home.

The Fortuner maker says that the new initiative is an extension of its “Toyota Parts Connect" program that assists customers with the availability and accessibility of genuine parts. The Toyota Parts Connect was launched in India in 2005. As per Toyota, the new “Door Delivery" option will provide its customers a choice to opt for pickup of parts from the dealerships or get it home delivered. "The recently launched Door Delivery option will further improve customer convenience and provide a seamless experience to Toyota customers," the company noted in a recent press note.

The company is aiming to improve the availability of genuine spare parts in India with its new initiative. "Genuine parts play a vital role towards safety of customers and vehicles, therefore, it’s our continuous endeavor to improve the accessibility and availability of genuine parts for a user-friendly experience," said Naveen Soni, Senior VP at TKM.

Toyota has also announced that it has added a range of new products under this program such as car care essentials, engine oil, and other categories namely tyre, battery etc. This service is currently available across 12 cities in India will soon be expanded to all the cities by the end of this year, says Toyota.

Meanwhile, the company has recently announced that it resuming operations at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka. Previously, the company temporarily put the operation to halt in a view of the rising infection rate amidst the height of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. (Find more details here)