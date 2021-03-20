Top 10 most selling bikes in India in February - Splendor, Shine, Pulsar & more

February'21 came out to be a good month for the Indian two-wheeler industry as most of the bike makers managed to record a positive growth last month.

Hero MotoCorp's Splendor managed to maintain its dominance in the industry as it registered 2,47,422 unit sales last month which is over 14% in comparison to the units sold in the corresponding month of last year. Previously, Hero sold 2,15,196 units in February 2020.

The second on the list is another Hero motorcycle - HF Deluxe which managed to find 1,26,309 buyers last month. In comparison to February'20, sales of HF Deluxe have decremented by around 28%.

The third spot on the list is taken by Honda CB Shine motorcycle which is fairly popular in the premium commuter segment. The company managed to sell a total of 1,15,970 units of the CB Shine in the country last month which is significantly more than the 50,825 units sold in the corresponding period of 2020.

At the fourth position is the Bajaj Pulsar which has garnered 81,454 unit sales last month. The Pune-based bike maker has managed to grow the sales significantly as the company previously sold 75,669 units of Pulsar bikes in the same month a year ago. After Pulsar sits the Platina entry-level commuter at 46,264 units. It is over 36% more than 33,799 units sold in February 2020.

The sixth spot is taken by Royal Enfield Classic 350 at 36,025 units, closely followed by Hero Passion at 34,417 units. The next on the list is TVS Apache at 31,735 units, while the ninth and tenth spots are taken by Hero Glamour and Honda Unicorn which accounted for 27,375 and 22,281 units.