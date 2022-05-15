HT Auto
Home Auto News Three Bentleys Produced Per Day Include Bespoke, Personalization Requests

Three Bentleys produced per day include bespoke, personalization requests

The proportion of Bentleys with bespoke features and content has risen from 2 per cent in 2020 to 6 per cent of annual production today.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2022, 01:50 PM
New personalisation features added to the Bentley Mulliner program include 18K Gold Organ Stops, huge array of colour-matched wheels and further open pore veneer choices.
New personalisation features added to the Bentley Mulliner program include 18K Gold Organ Stops, huge array of colour-matched wheels and further open pore veneer choices.
New personalisation features added to the Bentley Mulliner program include 18K Gold Organ Stops, huge array of colour-matched wheels and further open pore veneer choices.
New personalisation features added to the Bentley Mulliner program include 18K Gold Organ Stops, huge array of colour-matched wheels and further open pore veneer choices.

Bentley's personalization division - Mulliner - has seen exponential growth in 2022 after witnessing the same trend last year. Requests by customers for personalisation and bespoke content on their new purchases via the Mulliner have risen by 200 per cent since 2020, to the highest level in the company’s history. On average, three Bentleys per day are now produced with bespoke requests.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹4.1Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers

New personalisation features added to the Bentley Mulliner program include 18K Gold Organ Stops, huge array of colour-matched wheels and further open pore veneer choices. The 18K Gold Plated Organ Stops date back to the early days at Le Mans. The feature appeared recently in one of Mulliner’s limited edition cars and can be added to the interior of any specially curated Bentley.

(Also read | Bentley's Crewe factory secures 2.5 billion pounds investment, to build BEVs)

The new open-pore veneer are inspired by the natural effect of stone veneers, the latest offering now includes Liquid Amber, Vavona and Tamo Ash in more sustainable open-pore finishes. All are treated with an ultra-thin matt lacquer solely for protection and gives the surface the natural texture of the wood, varying from the more traditional smooth gloss finished and using 90 per cent less lacquer.

Open-pore veneer is painted with just three ultra-thin layers of lacquer, together totalling only 0.1 mm in thickness. Each layer is applied by hand and sanded between applications, ensuring the lacquer sticks to the natural grooves of the wood. The resulting finish is wax-like and highlights the authentic, natural colour and texture of the wood species.

The latest Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide now includes nine different designer suggestions to help inspire customers or provide a base for them to create their own unique car. The proportion of Bentleys with bespoke features and content has risen from 2 per cent in 2020 to 6 per cent of annual production today.

First Published Date: 15 May 2022, 01:49 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Bentley Mulliner
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Three Bentleys produced per day include bespoke, personalization requests
Three Bentleys produced per day include bespoke, personalization requests
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV destroyed and left to rot on roadside: Details here
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV destroyed and left to rot on roadside: Details here
Buying an electric vehicle? Know the tax benefit you can avail
Buying an electric vehicle? Know the tax benefit you can avail
Maruti Suzuki plans ₹5,000 crore capex for current fiscal
Maruti Suzuki plans 5,000 crore capex for current fiscal
Watch: This Toyota Prius gets struck by lightning
Watch: This Toyota Prius gets struck by lightning

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city