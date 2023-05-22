HT Auto
This traffic light system rewards safe driving and punishes speeders. Here's how

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 May 2023, 10:28 AM
A Canadian city has installed a new traffic light system that rewards safe driving and makes things tougher for speeders. StreetsblogMass reports that this traffic light system keeps the signal lights red for those drivers who are known for overspeeding. The city of Brossard, located outside Montreal, has devised a signal system to encourage drivers to reduce their speed using the new technology.

The Canadian city of Brossard installed a new traffic light system in a school zone that rewards safe driving and remains red for speeders. (Representational image)
The advanced and unique traffic signalling system has been installed at a school zone where drivers are required to slow down. It is known as FRED (feu de ralentissement éducatif), which translates as educational traffic-calming light. The report claims that the light stays red and only turns green when it determines that the approaching vehicle's speed is below the limit. If a vehicle approaches the signal zone above the speed limit, it will stay red, forcing the driver to slow down and even stop.

Interestingly, this is not the first time such a technology is being used. Such a type of traffic light system is widely used in European countries. However, this is the first time such a traffic signalling system has been installed in North America. The city will test this technology for 90 days as a trial on a two-lane street, where the speed limit before installation of this system was 40 kmph and now has been reduced to 29 kmph.

Brossard’s mayor, Doreen Assaad, reportedly said that there had been strong demands for such strict speed control measures near school zones across Canada. This technology comes as part of the response to that demand. Another Canadian city, Quebec too, has automated enforcement cameras that will issue fines when they detect drivers exceeding speed limits or ignoring red lights. Interestingly, this technology is available in Indian cities like Kolkata as well, where the red light violators receive e-challan through messages on their mobile phones after being detected as overspeeding or violating the red lights by a widely installed camera network.

First Published Date: 22 May 2023, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: automotive technology traffic rule
