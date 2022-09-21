HT Auto
Home Auto News This Toyota Land Cruiser Based Six Wheeled Armored Vehicle Can Destroy Drones

This Toyota Land Cruiser-based six-wheeled armored vehicle can destroy drones

The Toyota Land Cruiser-based MAX 3 was recently unveiled by SVI Engineering at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Show (AAD2022) in South Africa.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2022, 15:42 PM
The sinister-looking off-roader - MAX 3's body is made from armored steel plate that is quite capable of surviving any attack from assault rifles (SVI Engineering)
The sinister-looking off-roader - MAX 3's body is made from armored steel plate that is quite capable of surviving any attack from assault rifles (SVI Engineering)
The sinister-looking off-roader - MAX 3's body is made from armored steel plate that is quite capable of surviving any attack from assault rifles (SVI Engineering)
The sinister-looking off-roader - MAX 3's body is made from armored steel plate that is quite capable of surviving any attack from assault rifles

Military vehicle maker SVI Engineering has added the MAX 3 six-wheeler ballistic vehicle - based on the chassis of the Toyota Land Cruiser J79 - to its range of versatile ballistic vehicles. The fully redesigned and armoured beast is also a drone destroyer as it comes with a drone interceptor consisting of a radar that detects the location of a hostile drone and identifies it.

After the identification of the drone, the information is sent to the battle management system, which is attached to the automated grenade launcher at the back of the MAX 3. Once the launcher takes down the drone, it can be retrieved by using an off-road motorcycle mounted on its back.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The MAX 3 was recently unveiled by SVI Engineering at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Show (AAD2022) in South Africa. As suggested by its name, the vehicle has a third axle, but also a modified second axle width to align the wheels with the front ones to fix a J79 ‘anomaly’, as per the company.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices revealed for top-spec variants)

Further, the two rearmost axles get disc brakes for better stopping power as well as to compliment the vehicle's increased weight from addition of an extra set of wheels.

The sinister-looking off-roader's body is made from armored steel plate that is quite capable of surviving any attack from assault rifles and anti-personnel grenades. The 5,500 kilograms or 12,125 pounds vehicle sources power from the 4.5-litre, V8 turbodiesel engine.

As standard, it offers a protection level of EN1063 BR6 but can be optionally upgraded to BR7. SVI Engineering has added a new rear anti-roll bar and made tweaks to the suspension of the Land Cruiser J79 chassis.

The model is based on the double cab body style but SVI Engineering is also planning to sell the conversion for the single cab and the SUV version known as the Troop Carrier and WorkMate, respectively.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 15:42 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Land Cruiser
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

This Toyota Land Cruiser-based six-wheeled armored vehicle can destroy drones
This Toyota Land Cruiser-based six-wheeled armored vehicle can destroy drones
Ferrari swamped with Purosangue bookings, may stop taking order soon
Ferrari swamped with Purosangue bookings, may stop taking order soon
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Which one should you choose
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Which one should you choose
TVS Apache RTR 160 launched in Bangladesh
TVS Apache RTR 160 launched in Bangladesh
In pics: Volvo XC90 facelift breaks cover, comes bearing subtle updates
In pics: Volvo XC90 facelift breaks cover, comes bearing subtle updates

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city