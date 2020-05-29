Over 1.36 lakh vehicles have been seized under the Motor Vehicles Act in Rajasthan for flouting rules of the lockdown and a fine of over ₹6.88 crore has also been recovered from vehicle owners, an official said.

Under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, so far 40,083 people have been fined and ₹81.25 lakh has been collected, while over 1.36 lakh vehicles have been seized and fine of ₹6.88 crore has been collected, said BL Soni, Additional Director General of Police (Crime).

He said 24,067 people were fined for not wearing masks in public places, 3,755 shopkeepers for selling goods to people without wearing masks, 224 for spitting in public places, 169 people for selling pan, gutkha or tobacco and 11,872 people for not adhering to physical distancing norms.

The DCP said in the case of attack on frontline health workers, 445 people were arrested under serious sections and sent to jail. Police have registered 211 cases so far for misuse of social media, and have filed cases against 293 "anti-social elements" and 222 people have been arrested.

He informed that action is being taken against the shopkeepers found to be involved in black marketing of goods during the lockdown by registering 131 cases under the Essential Commodities Act and 75 people have been arrested in this connection.

