This petrol pump offers discount on petrol, diesel against single-use plastic

The unique offer has been rolled out by a petrol pump in Rajasthan against single use plastics. The petrol pump expects around 10,000 plastic pouch and bottles to be collected every month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2022, 13:10 PM
A petrol pump in Rajasthan is offering discount on petrol, diesel against empty plastic bottles. (File photo)

Bring empty plastic pouch and bottles to get Re 1 per litre discount on petrol and 50 paise per litre on diesel. A petrol pump in Rajasthan has rolled out this unique initiative to reduce single use plastic. The petrol pump, located in Bhilwara district, has also tied up with local dairies to collect empty milk pouches. The petrol pump has rolled out this unique offer to create awareness among people against pollution caused by single use plastic.

Ashok Kumar Mundra, owner of Chhaganlal Bagtawarmal petrol pump located on Chittor Road, said, “I initiated this campaign to create awareness against the use of plastics and polythene." He added that he wishes Bhilwara becomes free from polythene and plastic to save the environment.

Mundra, who launched the three-month initiative on July 15, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "I am giving a rebate of Re 1 per litre on petrol and 50 paise per litre on diesel if someone brings a milk pouch of one litre or two pouches of half a litre or a one litre water bottle. These pouches are collected at the petrol pump and will be given to Saras Dairy for disposal." 

Mundra also received support from the local administration. "The petrol pump owner came with a proposal to create awareness against SUPs. He offered rebates on empty milk pouches of Saras Dairy and water bottles. The campaign has started," Ashish Modi, Collector, Bhilwara, was quoted by PTI.

Bhilwara-based Saras Dairy came in support of Mundra's campaign, promising to collect all the empty pouches from the petrol pump. The empty pouches and bottles collected at the petrol pump are later dumped at a nearby land owned by Mundra. The dairy brand collects the disposed items.

So far, the petrol pump has received around 700 empty milk pouches. Mundra is not happy, saying he expects at least 10,000 plastic pouches in a month. “The number is quite low. Because of the monsoon season, the number of customers at the petrol pump is low."

The petrol pump is now planning to extend the campaign to six months. He wants the dairy farm to expand the ambit and start collecting empty pouches across the city. Those disposing off plastic through this arrangement will get fuel discount coupons which could be redeemed at the fuel pump within six months.

