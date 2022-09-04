HT Auto
This modular vehicle platform can convert any ICE bus into electric

British company Kleanbus says that it can create a modular platform for any bus by scanning and prototyping its interior.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Sep 2022, 12:41 PM
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
British bus company Kleanbus has unveiled a modular platform technology that can convert any bus from diesel power into an electric vehicle. The company believes that this the most cost-effective and fastest way of replacing the diesel and hybrid powertrains of existing buses throughout the UK in order to transition the country's fleet to zero emissions. The platform works for both single and double-decker buses.

The company's modular platform has been developed alongside “leading Tier 1 suppliers" and makes use of electric motors that don't use permanent magnets and are, therefore, free of all rare earth materials.

The company says that it can create a modular platform for any bus by scanning and prototyping its interior, and design a platform that will work for it. Once a custom e-drivetrain has been designed and tested, in less than two weeks, the company is able to retrofit an individual bus with the all-electric system.

(Also read | 80% of Delhi's total bus fleet to become electric by 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal)

The company says that converting an existing diesel or hybrid bus into an electric one costs one-fifth of what purchasing a new electric bus would cost. The company also gives various options The company says operators can finance their vehicle in different ways, from paying upfront and leasing the battery, to paying nothing upfront and leasing both the vehicle and the battery.

At present, 97% of UK buses are powered by diesel engines that emit large amounts of carbon, oxides of nitrogen, and particulate matter – and there are about 35,000 of them on the road. Thus, it is a major challenge for the country to decarbonise its transport sector.

Kleanbus co-founder Joe Tighe believes that replacing these vehicles with new electric buses is an expensive option for private companies whereas government subsidies will take many years given fleet turnover rates. Thus, the solution offered by Kleanbus is a fast and efficient way towards zero-emissions.

First Published Date: 04 Sep 2022, 12:39 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
