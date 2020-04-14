The funeral of a South African leader Tshekede Pitso has been in the news recently, not only for his departure at the age of 72 but also his weird last request before his death.

Pitso wanted to be buried with his beloved Mercedes Benz E500.

Quoted in DailyMail, according to his last message the family also replaced the coffin with the German manufacturer's car. Not only that, wearing a favourite outfit in a brightly coloured suit, Pitso's body was buried in a sitting position in the front seat just behind the wheel with his hand holding the steering wheel.

In addition to his will, Pitso's funeral in Jozana was in the spotlight because it was still carried out in the middle of the lockdown with normal ceremonies to make a number of residents bustling violating social distancing.





About the father who was buried while driving, his daughter Sefora Letswaka said, "My father was a businessman. He had a large collection of Mercedes but then had to release it in difficult times. But he managed to buy it again. He's happiest whenever in his car."

Pitso even gave a special message to be buried with his Mercedes. Pitso’s party leader said "He is very flamboyant and even at the funeral he is still elegant, it is not surprising if he wants to go forever with Mercedes Benz."

Pitso even let out his last breath after coming down from Mercedes after enjoying time listening to his favourite song in the car.

Tabisho Mantutle, manager of the Phomolong funeral home, admitted that this was the first time he held a procession without a chest but a car. Although unusual, according to him, the most important thing is that the deceased left the family calmly and happily as requested.