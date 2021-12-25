This Jeep Wagoneer's lettering is not your usual badge

The report also mentioned that after reaching out to Stellantis regarding the issue, the company informed that this issue came to light while the SUV was being launched and steps were taken immediately to rectify it. This problem has been resolved before the customers got their car, shared the brand.

A PR representative from Jeep said that earlier during the launch of the Wagoneer SUV, Warren Truck did experience some issues with badge alignment. However, these issues were addressed at the factory before any vehicles were shipped to owners. This included the model in the shared picture. “As a permanent solution, hand-applied locating fixtures, as well as machine vision systems, were installed to verify badge alignment. The plant has a robust vehicle audit process that ensures every vehicle leaving the plant reflects the premium quality of the brand," the PR was reportedly quoted.