India-born Engineer Vaibhav Ghadiok led a team of 30 scientists and engineers to architect world’s first autonomous traffic management.

This India-born man is behind world’s first autonomous traffic management system

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 03:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • India-born Engineer Vaibhav Ghadiok leads a team of 30 scientists and engineers that has architected a camera-based perception platform that can be deployed in city fleets such as transit buses and garbage trucks for automated traffic and parking management.

An India-born engineer based in Silicon Valley has devised an automated traffic management platform. 36-year-old Vaibhav Ghadiok, who is the Executive VP of Engineering at Hayden AI in Silicon Valley, United States, is the man behind world's first autonomous traffic management platform.

Ghadiok led a team of 30 scientists and engineers to device this unique platform.

At the centre of it is a camera-based perception platform. The system helps builds a 3D map of a specific region with places like lane lines, parking meters, traffic signs, fire hydrants, sidewalks, and crosswalks are all marked clearly.

The system can be used to guide transit buses and garbage trucks for automated traffic and parking. The 3D map generated by the system is coupled with deep-learning-based computer vision algorithms. It helps automatically detect and identify violations such as illegally parked vehicles.

Ghadiok, who is a familiar name in the field of robotics with multiple inventions and patents to his name, used his expertise in AI and robotics to enhance transit systems across the world. The automated traffic management platform architected by Ghadiok will help in setting up smart cities while modernising traffic management.

"Our technology will improve the efficiency of public transportation, reduce carbon emissions and make cities more sustainable and connected. This will have a massive positive impact on millions of lives by improving the human experience," said Vaibhav Ghadiok.

Hayden AI bridges the innovation gap in traffic management by combining artificial intelligence with mobile sensors that have the ability to see and reason in 3D. It is leading the way in creating smart solutions for cities of the future. Its autonomous traffic management platform enables innovative cities to improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life of communities by making traffic flow safer and more reliable.

  • First Published Date : 10 Jan 2022, 03:14 PM IST