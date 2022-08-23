HT Auto
This hybrid aircraft is set for its first commercial take-off in 2026

Hybrid Air Vehicles is ready to take up the production of the Airlander to full-scale manufacturing level this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 13:56 PM
The Airlander has two variants called the Airlander 10 and Airlander 50. (Twitter/ @AirVehicles)
The Airlander has two variants called the Airlander 10 and Airlander 50.

A UK-based company called Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) is gearing up to introduce a sustainable airship called the Airlander which is expected to take its first commercial flight in 2026. Currently, the aircraft is at a prototype stage and the company claims that it can carry 100 passengers at a speed of 130 kph. The Airlander has two variants called the Airlander 10 and Airlander 50.

Hybrid Air Vehicles is ready to take up the production of the Airlander to full-scale manufacturing level this year. Calling itself the future of zero-carbon aviation, the company stated on its website, “Sustainability is a global imperative. Airlander is by its very nature good at being green. It creates efficiency through technology. But we can, and will, do more." It also informs that the Airlander 10 version of the aircraft emits 75 per cent fewer greenhouse gases than its counterparts.

(Also read | Rolls-Royce may develop small electric aircraft by 2025 )

The Airlander comes with an amalgamation of features. It uses gases like an airship does which help the vehicle to stay afloat in the air. It also uses the principles of aerodynamic lift similar to an aeroplane and vectored thrust like a helicopter. “Using the buoyant lift of helium reduces the fuel burn required just to keep the aircraft airborne – most of the airframe’s weight is countered by the helium’s buoyancy," informs the website of HAV.

(Also read | Flying cars to take to the sky in mid-2020s, says UK's Vertical Aerospace )

The initial flight attempt by Airlander 10 resulted in a failure as it collapsed to the ground less than 24 hours after a successful take-off. However, the company is hoping that it will achieve its target in the coming years. It is also planning to transition towards full electrification in the later models by 2030.

 

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 13:56 PM IST
TAGS: Hybrid Air Vehicles Airlander Hydrid vehicles
