This EV startup deploys driverless cars to help health workers fight coronavirus

Nuro, a startup specialising in the development of autonomous driving solutions, have deployed a fleet of delivery robots to transport medical supplies around two California stadiums that have been converted into treatment facilities.

Earlier this month, the company was allowed to test its driverless vehicles for deliveries on public roads in California. Nuro is the second company in California to receive this important permit.

After getting the permission, the company decided to help the administration in tackling a critical issue - supply of medical equipment to temporary facilities. Nuro decided to put its R2 vehicles into service for contactless delivery of medical supplies in its home state California to help patients affected by coronavirus.

Similarly, in San Mateo County, the company deployed R2 vehicles to transport food, water, and other supplies on an as-needed basis for a multi-purpose facility to fight coronavirus.

Through providing a contactless delivery solution with R2 in California and in San Mateo, the company aims to ensure healthcare workers have the supplies they need at hand, saving them time while also helping foster the safety and health of both patients and staff.

The startup, founded by two former Google engineers, decided to use its R2 driverless vehicles to provide truly contactless delivery of goods, where any possible interaction between a driver dropping off goods and a person picking them up is removed.

The R2 unmanned vehicles can help provide truly contactless delivery of goods.





Nuro designed, prototyped, and extensively tested this custom, low-speed, zero-emission, self-driving vehicle. The vehicle is designed to be fully self-driving, so it does not have space for a driver or passengers. It is engineered for short neighbourhood trips and for the exclusive purpose of transporting and delivering goods. With a flexible interior design, our vehicle can handle errands of all kinds.

The vehicle is lighter, nimbler, and slower than a passenger car. It is equipped with state-of-the-art software and sensing capabilities that never get distracted. The custom vehicle is engineered to make delivery of everything more accessible — from groceries to pet food, prescription drugs to dry cleaning. Nuro feels that the vehicle's smaller size and low manufacturing costs will help the company to make such cars more rapidly. Since it is a low-cost vehicle, the company claims it can deliver any item at affordable price.