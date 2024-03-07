This city in the Philippines bans full-face helmets for two-wheelers. Here's why

Two-wheeler safety is finally getting the much-needed attention from governments and motorists alike globally. More and more governments are mandating safety systems and riding gear for two-wheeler riders. A minimum of wearing a helmet is mandatory in every country. However, in a bizarre twist of things, a city in the Philippines has decided to ban the use of full-face helmets.

A municipality in the Western Visayas region, in Bacolod City of the Philippines, has announced a ban on the use of full-face motorcycle helmets. The reason for the ban, however, was forced out of a recent grenade attack in the city. According to a recent report, an individual wearing a full-face helmet threw a grenade in a crowded area of the city on February 27, which injured three people and damaged two vehicles.

While the suspect used the motorcycle helmet to hide his identity, he was captured by the police nonetheless. Given the seriousness of the attack, the government resorted to taking drastic measures in a bid to curb similar instances in the future. The city government issued Executive Order 86 a day after the attack banning full-face helmets within the confines of the city.

Furthermore, the government has restricted a speed limit of 40 kmph for motorcycles in the city, while increasing police presence in the vicinity. That being said, open-face or three-quarter helmets will still be open to use in the city.

For a lot of motorcyclists in the Philippines who prefer full-face helmets, this will come across as unfair. More so, since the blanket ban does not value individual safety on a motorcycle. That said, we presume it would be a tough call to make when the choices are rider safety and national security.

Two-wheelers remain a strong part of the Philippines’ last-mile mobility space. However, this won’t be the first time the government rolled out specific diktats for two-wheeler riders. Previously, the government mandated front licence plates, random police checkpoints and more in the name of law enforcement.

