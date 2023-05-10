HT Auto
Can helmets prevent divorce? Check this bizarre traffic violation report

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 May 2023, 15:59 PM
A man from Kerala was recently caught on a road safety camera driving a scooter without wearing a helmet. One might think that the only consequence would have been a penalty by traffic police but the trouble seems to be bigger than this for him. Let alone challan expenses, this man got remanded and could even get divorced. But why? Well, he was not just driving without a helmet but driving with a woman pillion rider, who was not his wife.

When the details of the traffic rule violation by the man were revealed, it caused issues in his family. (Representational image)
After the man was recorded on the safety camera on the roads of Thiruvananthapuram on April 25, details of the traffic rule violation, along with the photographs taken by the cameras, were sent to his wife. The state's Motor Vehicle Department sent the details to the wife because she was the owner of the vehicle as per its Registration Certificate. The details along with the amount of the fine to be paid were sent on her mobile phone.

Soon after the wife went through the details, it triggered issues in the family. She questioned him about the woman pillion rider but the 32-year-old man denied having any relationship with the woman in question. An employee of a textile shop, the man said that he had just given her a lift on the scooter. However, the wife did not believe him which led to a major argument between the couple and a consequent police complaint by the wife.

She lodged a complaint with Karamana police on May 5, alleging that the husband had manhandled her and their three-year-old child. Based on the statement, the man was arrested under IPC 321, i.e., voluntarily causing hurt; 341 (wrongful restraint) and 294 (obscene acts) as well as Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, i.e., assault or neglect of child, a police officer told PTI.

The man was then produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody later.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 10 May 2023, 15:59 PM IST
